Two-Day Camp on Schemes for Minorities Kick Starts in Assam, Meghalaya

NET Bureau

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has decided to organise a two-day camp for the Sikh population of Assam and Meghalaya to equip them with the schemes being run by the Centre and state governments for welfare of the minorities in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement on Tuesday, DSGMC President S Manjit Singh GK and general secretary S Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that this two-day camp will be on September 13 and 14 at Nagaon in Assam and Shillong in Meghalaya.

He said that DSGMC has sent a four-member team to these states for the said camp which will brief the Sikh community people about the schemes being run by the Centre as well as concerned state governments for welfare of the minority communities.

Sirsa further said that the Central and the state governments have launched a number of schemes for minorities which included Pre Matric (online), Post Matric (online) scheme, Merit Cum Means (online), Paro Pardesh Scheme and Maulana Azad Education Foundation scholarship schemes. He said that there is provision of reimbursement of fees being paid by minorities’ particularly economic weaker sections. He said that there is also a scheme for education loan on nominal interest rates for those who want to study abroad under the Paro Pardesh Schemes.

Sirsa further informed that social activist Indu Singh and Assamese Sikhs’ Association in Nagaon, Assam, Sikh Pratinidhi Eastern Board Zone Dhubri Sahib, Assam and City Gurdwara Management Committee, Shillong (Meghalaya) are the coordinators for the said camp.