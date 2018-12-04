Two-Day Review Meeting on PMGSY Kicks Off

NET Bureau

“It will be the collective responsibility of all if our commitment of building 1600 KM stretch of rural road in the state is not achieved by this financial year,” asserted Minister Bamang Felix while chairing a two-day review meeting of Rural Works Department on PMGSY which began on Monday.

Exhorting the department officers to tighten their belts, Felix said, “The state today demands sincere and hardworking officers who would genuinely deliver for the good of the people. Rural roads being one of the most vital communication means, the department needs to work with renewed energy to ensure that the road reaches to the last village of the state.”

Felix revealed that Central government has recently sanctioned 5025 KM of PMGSY road with a cost of Rs 3837 crore. He directed the concerned officers to finish the NIT and the process of awarding works within the month of January so that there is no further delay in execution of critical border –rural roads.

“The Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) implementation has to be accelerated to accrue the benefit to the remotely located habitations for over all socio-economic development of the State. The rural roads contribute significantly in the GDP of the State and therefore all the roads have to be constructed with good quality” added Felix.

The physical progress, achievement, contract management, new technology, District Rural Road Plan for PMGSY-II and quality issues are being covered in two days meeting.

Interaction with contractors and contracting agencies will also be convened on the Tuesday (second day of the meeting) to know the problems being encountered in the field and their input will be useful for achieving the target and fast execution of this flagship programme to achieve connectivity by March, 2019, the deadline fixed by the Centre.

All the field engineers from junior engineer to chief engineers are participating in this state level review meeting to address various administrative and field issues.

Among others, Higio Tala, Deputy Secretary, RWD, K Tabiyo & D Nyodu, Chief Engineers, T. Paktung, State quality Coordinator, N. Rigia, IT Nodal Officer and K.C. Dhimole, Technical Advisor are reviewing the progress and assessing the issues and challenges.