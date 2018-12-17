Two-Day State Symposium for Strengthening of Protection and Promotion of Child Rights Begins

NET Bureau

A two-day State Symposium for Strengthening of Protection and Promotion of Child Rights through Engagement of Volunteers in Assam began on Monday at NEDFI Convention Centre in Guwahati. The symposium is organised by Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (ASCPCR) in collaboration with UNICEF, Assam.

ASCPCR chairperson Dr Sunita Changkakati while speaking in the inaugural session mentioned that there is a requirement of strong coordination and collaboration among the various stakeholders.

“In order to cater to the needs of children in need of care and protection, there are various services that are in operation by government as well as civil society organizations. Volunteerism is one system which can bring about greater impact in the society. Through involvement of the Bharat Scouts & Guides, National Service Scheme and Nehru Yuva Kendra we can create a strong and large cadre of strengthened volunteers with the message of child rights protection imbibed in the organizational activities,” said Dr Changkakati.

Dr Tushar Rane, chief of UNICEF Assam expressed his sincere thanks to ASCPCR for coming forward and mentioned that he is happy to support the commission in organising this important event.

He stated that when properly facilitated, volunteerism opens opportunities for young people to address problems that directly affect them, and participate innovatively in shaping a world they inherit.

Amlan Baruah, Commissioner & Secretary to the Government of Assam, Department of Social Welfare, speaking on the occasion mentioned that the three important organizations working on the spirit of volunteerism have large presence at the grass root level in the community. Through their engagement, the message of chid rights protection and promotion will reach to the last end.

The state symposium is to strengthen child protection through volunteer engagement in Assam, comprising of participants from the existing volunteering platforms in the state – NSS, NYKS and BSG, is a unique chance for all of us to celebrate the unflagging effort of volunteers and volunteering organizations, to share their values, and to promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities and the private sector.

It is exactly this commitment to young people, their agency and their development that the Symposium hopes to engage towards creating a safer, more sustainable and more empowering environment for every child in Assam.

After the symposium, each of these group leaders will communicate the key messages delivered in the symposium to the volunteers and inform them and work with them on the activities that have been planned therein in their respective districts. Through their engagement, the volunteers will primarily work towards addressing the following issues:

• Reduction in rate of child marriage in the state by ensuring children stay in school and drop-outs are re-enrolled.

• Adolescent/ Youth empowerment through skilling/vocational trainings.

• Adolescent/ Youth empowerment by improving access to existing government schemes and services.

• Adolescent/ Youth engagement towards family strengthening programmes and preventive child protection initiatives.

• Addressing the issues of violations of child rights and offences against children such as child labour, corporal punishment, sexual abuse etc.

Through volunteer engagement in these activities, ASCPCR and UNICEF have targeted a reach of 27,000 youth across the state (an average of 1000 youth per 27 old districts) by December 2018. The next phase of Volunteer Engagement will look at supporting these cohorts in organising the activities as planned in the symposium, following which the target reach in the state is expected to increase manifold.

The resource team compromise of officials from ComMutiny-The Youth Collective, Pravah, Prantakatha, WAY Foundation and FISS.

The two day symposium through the two days will run through various group exercise with the 3 groups- NSS, NYK and BSG.