Two Days Blood Donation Camp at Sanjevani Hospital Comes to an End

NET Bureau

Lions club of Gauhati in association with Sanjevani Hospital and Academic & Research Foundation have jointly organized a free blood donation camp at Sanjevani Hospital, Maligaon, Guwahati on Saturday and Sunday.

“Around 40 people from the city donated blood and in the two days long camp which was held in the blood bank section of the hospital. Sanjevani maintains a stock of over 40-45 unit blood on a regular basis. Which also includes rare blood groups like A –ve (negative), O-ve (negative) B –ve (negative) etc. We maintain a 24 hours blood bank services.” said the in charge of the Blood Bank of Sanjevani Hospital.

On the occasion, Sanjevani Hospital’s Managing Director Dr. Bhaben Choudhury said, “After the free dental camp and health camp we have got a good response for the blood donation camp as well, we are happy that people are aware of the importance of donating blood. This is a real noble cause and on the occasion of 70th Republic day of India, we could not have done anything better than this. We are also planning more social service activities and looking to collaborate and help anyone who wishes to contribute to the development of the health care industry in our state.”

The project chairman of Lions Club of Gauhati, Mr Madan Garg said, “Blood is the most precious gift that anyone can give to another person, we are happy to receive such support from Sanjevani Hospital that we could jointly organize the camp, and I am also very happy to know about the strength and total capacity of the blood bank of Sanjevani Hospital, this will surely help the people of Guwahati whenever they need.”

Sanjevani Hospital is also planning to conduct more such events in the upcoming days.