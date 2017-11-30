Two Die, Four Fall Sick After Eating Fish in Tripura

A woman and her son died and four others of the same family fell ill after eating fish in Tripura, an official said on Wednesday.

Sobhona Biswas, 65, and her son Manik Biswas, 40, died at Mohanpur in western Tripura on Tuesday night, an official from the Mohanpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office said.

They felt pain in their stomach and started vomiting after they ate the fish and later died, the official said. The four sick persons, including two women, are being treated at a hospital.

Quoting doctors, the official said that Manik Biswas caught the fish from a rivulet in the village and the fish might have been poisonous.

