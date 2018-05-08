Two Factions of Zeliangrong United Front Announce ‘Ceasefire Agreement’

The two warring factions of Zeliangrong United Front (ZUF) – one led by S Kamson and the other by Jeanchui — have come to a term of “ceasefire agreement” on Monday between the two groups while “heeding to the call of the Zeliangrong public to come together as one and pursue the political problem of the Zeliangrong people”.

According to a joint press release of the two groups, the development was a step paving ways for “reconciliation and to come together as one”. The press note further said that the development was a move “on the path towards achieving the aspiration of the Zeliangrong people”.

According to the joint press statement, the ZUF was “divided into two groups” about a year ago following some misunderstandings, subsequently resulting in lost of lives from both sides.

In order to fulfill the “aspiration and dreams” of the Zeliangrong people, the two groups were compelled to sign the “ceasefire agreement” term between them, it said. D Longmei and A Dangmei represented the S Kamson group while A Riamroi and Felix Kamei represented the Jeanchui group in signing the “ceasefire agreement” it added.

