Two from Northeast Earn ‘Special Mentions’ in Forbes Under 30 List

Two achievers from Northeast India, Shiroi Lily Shaiza and Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem have earned ‘Special Mention’ in this year’s Forbes India ’30 Under 30’ list.

Shiroi Lily Shaiza from Nagaland, got the mention for her impactful work in “NGO & Social Entrepreneurship.” Shaiza is the Managing Director Aspora Nagaland and Advisor at Entrepreneurs Associates (Corporate Manager). She was featured in the list which Forbes India described as “achievers who narrowly missed out making it to the final 30 in our Class of 2018. Shaiza, is an alumnus of Symbiosis International, Pune.

On its Facebook page, Aspora Nagaland Ltd described itself as a social enterprise initiated by the EA, an organization which is committed to developing entrepreneurship, financial accessibility and innovative livelihoods in Nagaland and Manipur since its inception in 2000.

It said that it is a registered entity under Ministry of Corporate Affairs and located in Nagaland, ASPORA is empowering local communities through livestock farming and making Nagaland a meat surplus producing state.

Born in Manipur, Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem is an Indian professional footballer who is currently a free agent and giving trails in different European clubs starting with Motherwell. The teenager from Manipur has been an ever-present in the India setup and will be the first choice goalkeeper for the Colts during the U-17 World Cup. At this very young age, this footballer from Manipur was able to add the feather of ‘Forbes’ to his hat.