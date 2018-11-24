Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 24 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Two Hindi-speaking people killed in Sivasagar blast, cops suspect ULFA-I

Two Hindi-speaking people killed in Sivasagar blast, cops suspect ULFA-I
November 24
12:40 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Two Hindi-speaking persons were killed in a blast in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday evening. Police suspect the role of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA-I) behind the act.

Special DGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharyya, told The Indian Express that ULFA(I) is suspected to have carried out the explosion as last year, they had demanded money from Agarwala. The nature of the explosive used is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this month, five Bengali-speaking farmers were killed by unidentified gunmen, with police suspecting the role of ULFA(I) behind the act. The banned outfit denied any involvement in the incident.

On Wednesday, senior Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that there was “nothing new” in reports that some youths were joining the banned outfit. Sarma’s comment came days after the 24-year-old nephew of ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua joined the ULFA group.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma had said, “Paresh Barua is in ULFA. Is his nephew joining the outfit news? After him, someone will be required to take over the ULFA.”

Since September 1, police say at least 11 people, hailing from Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, have joined the outfit while another 11 have surrendered.

Source: The Indian Express

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.