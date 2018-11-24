Two Hindi-speaking people killed in Sivasagar blast, cops suspect ULFA-I

NET Bureau

Two Hindi-speaking persons were killed in a blast in Demow in Assam’s Sivasagar district on Thursday evening. Police suspect the role of the United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) (ULFA-I) behind the act.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, Bolin Deori told The Indian Express that the blast took place in a shop at around 5 pm, wounding shopkeeper Kamal Agarwala and a customer Anup Gupta, both said to be in their 50s. Hours later, both the men succumbed to their injuries.

Special DGP (Special Branch) of Assam Police, Pallab Bhattacharyya, told The Indian Express that ULFA(I) is suspected to have carried out the explosion as last year, they had demanded money from Agarwala. The nature of the explosive used is yet to be ascertained.

Earlier this month, five Bengali-speaking farmers were killed by unidentified gunmen, with police suspecting the role of ULFA(I) behind the act. The banned outfit denied any involvement in the incident.

On Wednesday, senior Cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said that there was “nothing new” in reports that some youths were joining the banned outfit. Sarma’s comment came days after the 24-year-old nephew of ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua joined the ULFA group.

Speaking to reporters, Sarma had said, “Paresh Barua is in ULFA. Is his nephew joining the outfit news? After him, someone will be required to take over the ULFA.”

Sarma, when asked about a spurt in the number of youths joining the banned outfit, downplayed the trend, saying, “In Assam, 200-400 youths have been a part of the ULFA for 20 years now. People have gone while some have come back and surrendered. Recently, there have been reports of only three youths joining the outfit but in earlier times, 100-150 youths used to join the outfit in a year.”

Since September 1, police say at least 11 people, hailing from Tinsukia and Udalguri districts, have joined the outfit while another 11 have surrendered.

Source: The Indian Express