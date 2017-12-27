Two Juveniles Behind Hawakhana Baptist Church Door Bashing Arrested

NET Bureau, Saidul Khan

The two juveniles, who were behind the bashing in of the door of the Hawakhana Baptist Church (HBC) were apprehended on Wednesday by the Meghalaya police after they were handed over to them by the clan members (Maharis) of the two boys.

On the morning of Christmas, at about 2:45 am, one of the two juveniles, allegedly in a drunken fit, kicked the glass door of HBC after which the second boy escorted him out of the area. The act was captured in the CCTV installed within the Church leading to a hunt for the two boys in the video.

The incident had created shock and disgust with pressure on the local police to quickly locate the people behind the incident. Police had stated earlier that the case was one of drunkenness and had no communal hues with even Church authorities backing up the statement of the police.

“We have apprehended the two involved in the incident and they are currently being moved to Court after legal procedures. The two apprehended are juveniles and as such will not be arrested but dealt with by the Juvenile Court itself,” said superintendent of police of West Garo Hills Raghuvendra Kumar.

The police chief added that the duo had confessed to their act and said that it was done under the influence of alcohol.

