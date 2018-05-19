Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 19 May 2018

Northeast Today

Two Killed as Gunmen Open Fire Near Assam-Arunachal Border

May 19
10:54 2018
Two persons were killed after suspected gunmen fired indiscriminately at a grocery shop in a remote are along Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on Friday late evening, police said.

The incident took place at Rupai in eastern Assam’s Tinsukia district, the police said.

According to locals, two gunmen came to a grocery shop and fired randomly, leading to death of two on the spot.

While the locals suspect the hands of anti-talk faction of ULFA militants behind the killing, the police called it an incident of robbery.

The police said they have already arrested one person in this regard and his interrogation is on to find more details.

-IANS

