Two Manipur Villages Hit as Mapithel Dam Spillway Collapses

The spillway of the multi-crore Mapithel dam in Manipur collapsed on Thursday night, leading to cracks in several houses in two villages. The state government on Friday said the problem will be resolved soon.

State Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Lenpao Haokip said, “Officials are elevating the depressed areas of the two villages. The problem will be resolved soon.” Tribal villagers of Maphou Kuki village and Loukhong Tangkhul vollages fled to safer places on Friday.

The villagers near the dam have been in perpetual fear as there were recent reports of leakage. Under the influence of Cyclone Mora there has also been heavy rains in the past four days in the northeast. Minister Haokip said the destruction of the dam spillway is being looked into, adding that officials are working round the clock to address the flash floods and overflowing the river waters.

A spillway is a structure used to provide for the controlled release of water from a dam. L. Holkhomang, village chief of Maphou Kuki village, said: “The cracks and depression have damaged 25 houses. Though the officials are repairing the damages they have not told us whether it is safe for us to stay on.”

Ramthar Shaiza of Tangkhul village said that eight houses have been damaged. In Manipur three persons have died due to the cyclone. The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each. Several families have been housed in relief camps.

On Friday, several houses were damaged in Mayang Imphal following breaching of the Imphal river at Uchiwa village. Heavy downpour continues and the water level of the rivers is running high. Officials said that all material to fight flash flood were kept in readiness and there is round the clock vigil.

-IANS