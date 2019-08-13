Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Aug 2019

Northeast Today

Two militants arrested In Manipur

Two militants arrested In Manipur
August 13
11:07 2019
NET Bureau

Two active cadres of proscribed militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested by security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Monday.


A combined team of Manipur police commandoes and 5 JAK Rifles while conducting counter-insurgency operation at Kongba Bazar area in Imphal East district on August 9 arrested the two militants, a press release issued by PRO of Manipur Police said.


A case has been registered at Irilbung police station for further investigation, the release added.

 

Source: The Arunachal Times

Imphal EastmanipurPeople’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK)
