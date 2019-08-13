Two militants arrested In Manipur

NET Bureau
Two active cadres of proscribed militant outfit People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested by security forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said on Monday.
A combined team of Manipur police commandoes and 5 JAK Rifles while conducting counter-insurgency operation at Kongba Bazar area in Imphal East district on August 9 arrested the two militants, a press release issued by PRO of Manipur Police said.
A case has been registered at Irilbung police station for further investigation, the release added.
Source: The Arunachal Times