Sat, 16 Sep 2017

Two Militants Killed in J&K as Army Foils Infiltration Bid

September 16
13:21 2017
Two militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday and a huge stash of arms recovered as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC).

The militants were killed in Machil sector of the LoC where infiltrators from Pakistan administered Kashmir tried to enter the valley, the Defence Ministry sources said.

“Two terrorists have been killed. Alert troops of the Army foiled the infiltration bid. Weapons and warlike stores have been recovered from the slain terrorists,” the sources said.

-IANS

