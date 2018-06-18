Wanna get our awesome news?
Mon, 18 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Two Minor Assamese Girls Rescued from Train in West Bengal

Two Minor Assamese Girls Rescued from Train in West Bengal
June 18
11:58 2018
Two minor girls were rescued from the Kamrup Express in Malda, West Bengal, a GRP official said.

Acting on an information, a team of GRP personnel conducted a search in the Howrah-bound train and rescued the two girls, aged 12 and 13, from a compartment on Saturday.

The girls from Tinsukia district of Assam were being taken to Kolkata by an elderly woman Indrani Sarkar promising jobs, he said.

The 49-year-old woman was remanded to judicial custody by a court in Malda on Sunday. The rescued girls were taken to a government-run Home for Children.

-PTI

