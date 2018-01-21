Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 21 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

Two Minor Boys Killed in Manipur Grenade Explosion

Two Minor Boys Killed in Manipur Grenade Explosion
January 21
21:58 2018
Two minor boys were killed on Sunday and one boy seriously injured when a hand grenade exploded in Manipur’s Imphal East district, police said.

The three were playing in Suvunglo village in Khoupum police station jurisdiction when they chanced upon a foreign-made hand grenade. Not knowing it was an explosive, they began tossing it around and it exploded.

One of the boys was killed on the spot while two others were seriously injured. The second boy died shortly after admission to a district hospital. The identity of the dead and the injured could not be known immediately.

Officials said it could not be ascertained yet if the hand grenade belonged to some insurgent group or state or central forces.

-IANS

