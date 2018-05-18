Wanna get our awesome news?
Fri, 18 May 2018

Northeast Today

Two More Civilians Killed in J&K Ceasefire Violation

Two More Civilians Killed in J&K Ceasefire Violation
May 18
14:14 2018
Two more civilians were killed on Friday in the ceasefire violation initiated by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Arnia sector.

A total of four civilian and a Border Security Force (BSF) have lost their lives on Friday in the ceasefire violation from the other side of the border at different places.

BSF soldier Sitaram Upadhyay was killed when Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC in the RS Pura. The firing began when Pakistan started small arms and mortar fire from Thursday midnight, to which the BSF retaliated accordingly.

BSF IG, Ram Awtar said they Indian forces are giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s unprovoked firing. He added that such incidents were expected because the harvesting season is over.

“If they are targeting us, they are getting an appropriate reply. We were expecting such an incident because the harvesting season is over and once harvesting season gets over, they always do such mischief,” he said.

Following the ceasefire violation, the schools within a three-kilometer radius of International Border (IB) have been declared closed by the administration.

-ANI

Ceasefire Violation
