Two more deaths among 13 new cases of Coronavirus in Iran

In Iran, Health Ministry today reported two more deaths among 13 new cases of Novel Coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to four and infections to 18.

The Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said, on Twitter, thirteen new cases have been confirmed.

Quoting Iran’s Government Spokesman Ali Rabiei, state news agency IRNA said, Tehran would set up a top-level body of government and defence officials to fight the virus’ spread. Following the announcement of the deaths, neighbouring country Iraq yesterday clamped down on travel to and from Iran.

An Iraqi senior official said border crossings with Iran have been closed, with only returning Iraqis allowed to pass through. Iraqi airports are already screening travellers for the virus and national carrier Iraqi Airways has suspended flights to Iran.

Meanwhile, in Kuwait, national carrier Kuwait Airways announced that it would suspend all flights to Iran, while its ports will also be closed to passengers travelling to and from the country.

Source: New On Air