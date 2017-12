Two NDFB(S) militants and were on Tuesday arrested in Assam’s Kokrajhar district, police said.

A joint team of the Army and police nabbed the two NDFB(S) cadres in Jharbari forest area under Serfanguri police station in the district, they said.

Two pistols along with a magazine and six ammunition were recovered from the possession of the militants, a police officer said.

In a separate incident, police held a suspected Bangladeshi national from Duramari village in the district.

