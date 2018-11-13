Wanna get our awesome news?
Tue, 13 Nov 2018

Northeast Today

Two NSC (K) Cadres Apprehended

Two NSC (K) Cadres Apprehended
November 13
09:29 2018
NET Bureau

Assam Rifles and Territorial Army (Naga) have apprehended two NSCN (K) cadres, self-styled finance secretary Avika Achumi, of 4th Mile, Diphupar under Dimapur district and Alo Rengma, of Chunlikha under Tseminyu Circle in Kohima district, on Saturday, an Assam Rifles release said on Monday.

Achumi was earlier booked under National Security Act and out on bail since December last year.

Based on information regarding movement of an NSCN (K) cadre in a Maruti Alto (AS 01 V 1593), the security forces set up a joint mobile vehicle check post in Kohima and apprehended Achumi.

Two acknowledgement slips, seven cash receipts, three work permits, one stamp and incriminating documents of NSCN (K) were recovered from him.

In a follow-up operation, the Assam Rifles apprehended Rengma, an accomplice of Achumi. Earlier on June 22, 2017, he was apprehended on charges of extortion and released in February earlier this year.

Both the cadres, along with the recovered items, were handed over to Kohima police.

Assam Rifles Nagaland NSC (K)
