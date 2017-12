Security forces apprehended two rebels of the NSCN (IM) from Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district and recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession, a defence spokesperson said.

The Assam Rifles apprehended two ultras from Mullong village of the district on December 1 last, defence spokesman Col Shiranjeet Konwer said in a statement on Sunday.

The two were terrorising people and extorting money. A pistol along with live ammunition were recovered from the duo, the spokesman added.

-PTI