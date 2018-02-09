Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 09 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Two NSCN-K Workers Arrested in Arunachal

Two NSCN-K Workers Arrested in Arunachal
February 09
13:04 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two over ground workers of the NSCN (K) during an operation along with drugs and incriminating documents they were carrying in Changlang district, Defence official said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Changlang battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation along with Army arrested the workers from Kherang Bisa village in Bordumsa on Wednesday night, Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Knower said in a communique.

The arrested duo was identified as Dumai Singpho and Chojagam Singpho. Brown sugar worth Rs one lakh along with cash and incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.

On interrogation it was revealed that the over ground workers have been actively supporting the banned outfit by providing administrative support, covertly carrying out extortion and also peddling drugs for the group.

The security forces have been carrying operations in South Arunachal Pradesh and the apprehension has struck a blow to the extortion activities and illegal drug trafficking being carried out by the underground activists in the area, the communique added.

-PTI

Tags
ChanglangNSCN (K)
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.