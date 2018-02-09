Two NSCN-K Workers Arrested in Arunachal

Security forces in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested two over ground workers of the NSCN (K) during an operation along with drugs and incriminating documents they were carrying in Changlang district, Defence official said on Thursday.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Changlang battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation along with Army arrested the workers from Kherang Bisa village in Bordumsa on Wednesday night, Defence spokesman Col Chiranjeet Knower said in a communique.

The arrested duo was identified as Dumai Singpho and Chojagam Singpho. Brown sugar worth Rs one lakh along with cash and incriminating documents were recovered from their possession.

On interrogation it was revealed that the over ground workers have been actively supporting the banned outfit by providing administrative support, covertly carrying out extortion and also peddling drugs for the group.

The security forces have been carrying operations in South Arunachal Pradesh and the apprehension has struck a blow to the extortion activities and illegal drug trafficking being carried out by the underground activists in the area, the communique added.

-PTI