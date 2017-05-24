Two Officials Suspended in Imphal Traffic Signal Scam

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has said that the Government has taken action against the erring officials, who have been found involved in the irregularities in the installation of LED based traffic signal lights in Imphal.

Addressing a press conference in the Cabinet Hall of the CM’s Secretariat on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that two officials namely, L. Sunita Devi (the then AE and EE/ED-I for Phase-II) and L. Kumar Singh (the then SW and present SE/EC) had been put under suspension for their involvement in the mess.

He added that in the same case, the Government would also penalise six other retired officials namely, S. Lokendra Singh (the then SO, PWD Electrical), Kh. Yaima Singh (the then EE/ED-I), Y. Devendra Singh (the then SE/Electrical Circle), W. Kesho Singh (the then Chief Engineer), M. Theimon Singh (the then Chief Engineer – Mech. & Elect. – PWD) and M Lokendro Singh (the then Chief Engineer, PWD) through relevant legal channels.

He said that in order to deliver transparency to the people, the State Government decided to take prompt action against these eight officials soon after the enquiry committee headed by Additional DGP Pramod Asthana submitted its report on Tuesday. The Chief Minister said that the report mentioned that the prescribed procedure, established norms and extant rules were not observed scrupulously in the installation of LED based traffic signal lights leading to wilful and undue favour to a particular company in allocation of the project.

Biren contended that there was no fair competition as only one company was submitting rate and dictating the terms. It was established that the cost was calculated with pre-disposed mind to spend all available money for lesser number of traffic signals installed rather than discovering the cost by way of fair competition and existing market rates.

The Chief Minister further said that the involved officials had even categorically admitted this fact during the enquiry. The way procurements were made, it led to wrongful loss of public money by way of apparent over-invoice, he added. Further, even after selecting a particular company in this way, the equipments and the materials procured and installed appear to be substandard quality and capacity, the Chief Minister said.

This is evident from the substantial and repeated malfunctioning of the equipments immediately after the installation and wilful change of energy/power source from pure Solar to a Hybrid source, he added. The Chief Minister further said that the officers did not make field survey/site inspection nor prepare any ground based estimate with broad details and did not make proper entries in the Measurement Book.

Regarding enquiry into installation of CCTV cameras in Imphal, the Chief Minister informed the media persons that the enquiry committee had submitted an interim report today, and the final report is likely to receive within a week, he added.