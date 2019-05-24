Two outlawed NLFT insurgents surrender before BSF in Tripura

NET Bureau

Two active cadres of outlawed insurgent outfit National Liberation Front of Tripura (Biswamohan), operating from hideouts in neighbouring Bangladesh have laid down arms before the Border Security Force (BSF) in Tripura.

BSF PRO and Deputy Inspector General (DIG) CL Belwa said two NLFT (BM) cadres expressed their desire to surrender before BSF authorities along with their wives and children and laid down arms on Wednesday.

The returnees were identified as self-styled Lance Corporal Paresh Debbarma alias Paresh, 47, from Mandai in West Tripura district and self-styled sepoy Dipenjoy Tripura alias Dalok. Among them, Paresh Debbarma surrendered with his wife Pomita Debbarma, 22, and son Rahel Debbarma, 10 months while Dipenjoy surrendered with his wife Karjabala Tripura, 20, and son Jugan Tripura, 14 months.

Paresh and Dalok were listed as serial no 46 and serial no 20 in the Extremist List maintained by Tripura Police.

