Two Perpetrators of Chandel IED Blast Arrested

Two perpetrators of the IED blast in Chandel district of Manipur, that killed two Assam Rifles personnel and injured six others, have been arrested by the Assam Rifles.

“Concerted efforts of Assam Rifles and Chandel Police, with the support of Civil Society Organisations and community leaders of Chandel, resulted in apprehension of the two perpetrators of the dastardly IED blast at Mahamani village of Chandel district on 13 November 2017,” the Assam Rifles said in a press statement.

“The heinous act for which the responsibility was claimed by the proscribed insurgent group – (People’s Liberation Army/Revolutionary People’s Front) PLA/RPF, resulted in utter shock and anguish in the residents of the area. Their emotions manifested in form of a series of sit in protests and peace rallies by various Civil Society Organisations since 13 November itself,” added the statement.

The two individuals who executed the blast have been nabbed and are presently in police custody. Both have confessed to their crime. Items used to execute the said action have also been seized.

“The incident has once again highlighted the exploitation of unsuspecting financially poor persons by various insurgent groups, PLA in this case, to vitiate the environment of peace and progress in the region. Luring financially weak or unemployed persons to undertake anti-national violent activities by ruse of money is sheer exploitation and highly deplorable,” the statement further said.

“Sinister designs of the insurgents to vitiate the peaceful environment in the society and create a rift between Security Forces and the local populace will not be allowed to succeed and perpetrators of such heinous crimes will not be spared.”

“Assam Rifles and other security agencies remain committed to ensure peace and stability in the region. In fact, the incident has further strengthened the ties and cooperation between Assam Rifles and the local populace, they coming out stronger together to defeat the nefarious and evil designs of anti-national elements,” the statement said.