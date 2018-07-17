Two Persons on Motorbike Loot Rs. 2.69 Lakhs

Cash amounting to Rs 2,69,400 was looted on Monday from a man in the 11th Mile area near Jorabat.

Chandan Kr Sharma, an employee of a hatchery company at Khetri, had come to the SBI Jorabat branch to withdraw money for payment to labourers. After withdrawing the money, he headed towards his car and waited for his driver, who had gone to a nearby shop.

All of a sudden, two persons on a motorbike came near him and snatched the bag away.

Soon after receiving information, Assam Police personnel from Jorabat reached the spot and carried out preliminary investigation. Police from the Khanapara (Meghalaya) police station also reached the spot later.