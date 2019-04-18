Two Punjab men beheaded by Saudi authorities, confirms MEA

NET Bureau

Two men from Punjab have been executed by beheading in Saudi Arabia, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) has confirmed. The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia, however, was not informed before Satwinder Kumar of Hoshiarpur and Harjeet Singh of Ludhiana were executed on February 28, it said.

Expressing shock over the “barbaric and inhuman”, Punjab chief minister flayed the MEA for failing to prevent, and then not disclosing the execution of the two men, till it was forced to do so by a petition filed by Satwinder’s wife.

Amarinder said he would approach Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj to secure more details about the execution of the two men, allegedly in connection with a murder case.

Source: The Indian Express