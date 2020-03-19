Two pvt firms booked for ‘false claims’ of COVID-19 cure

The Maharashtra government has registered offences against a mattress manufacturing firm and an Ayurvedic medicine company for making false claims through advertisements that their products can combat COVID-19.

The offence against the mattress manufacturer has been registered at Narpoli police station in Bhiwandi, while the one against the medicine company was lodged at Mulund police station.

Stern action will be taken against such manufacturers and advertisers, FDA minister Rajendra Shingne said.

According to a statement issued by the government, the owner of Arihant Mattresses had placed an advertisement in a Gujarati daily on March 13 claiming that “Arihant anti- coronavirus mattress” helps combat the deadly pathogen.

“The owner made a false claim and spread rumour among people. Hence, offence was registered against him at Narpoli police station,” the statement read.

The offence was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Disaster Management Act and Drugs and Magic Remedies Act, 1954, the statement said.

Similarly, Sheetal Ayurved Bhandar had also claimed in an advertisement on March 16 that its medicine can help tackle coronavirus.

As per the statement, an offence was registered under theDrugs and Magic Remedies Act in this regard.

“It has been observed that some manufacturers and advertisers are falsely claiming that using certain kind of sofa set or consuming certain Ayurvedic medicines will ensure that one does not get infected by coronavirus,” Shingne said.

The FDA department will register offences against such manufacturers and advertisers, he said, adding that people should not fall prey to such advertisements.

Maharashtra has so far reported 43 positive cases of COVID-19, including a death.

Source: Business Standard