Two Sikkim Schools Bag Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar

In a programme organised by the Union Ministry of Human Resource, two schools from Sikkim were adjudged and awarded Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar from among 2,68,4012 schools selected for this award.

These two schools – Hee Yangthang Senior Secondary School, West Sikkim and Sonam Choda Lepcha Memorial Secondary School, Lingdong, Upper Dzongu, North Sikkim – collected the Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17 from the Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar on September 01 in New Delhi.

These two schools were represented by the Principal in Charge ND Rai and student ambassador Ayasha Limboo from West and Headmaster JT Lepcha and student ambassador Pemkit Lepcha from North together with the SPD/SSA and Director/Primary Bhim Thatal.

The Union Minister said, ‘There is no other award higher than the award for cleanliness.’ The Minister also mentioned that from the next year, schools in the private sector will also be invited so that competition for cleanliness will be better.

Prakash Javadekar said that the students are ‘cleanliness ambassadors’ and they will lead the vision of Clean India. He added that it is the need of the hour to change our mindsets and inculcate the habit of cleanliness everywhere in the country. He also thanked CSR partners, panchayats and various other organizations for their contribution in furthering the cause.

The schools were given an award of Rs. 50,000/- each as additional school grant, to be utilized for Swachhta related activities, which was digitally transferred to them, along with a Certificate. School Principals/teachers and students from the schools collected the awards.

Awards to 11 districts with highest participation for the National Level Awards for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2016-17 were also given to concerned District Collectors/District Education Officers. Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan who have been declared top three States with maximum number of schools in Five Star and Four Star ratings (green & blue category) were given a Certificate of Recognition. The best practices in sanitation and maintaining Swachhta in schools by states were also shared on this occasion. UNICEF and ASCI were the technical and knowledge partners with Department of School Education and Literacy in this endeavour.

The selected schools of Sikkim were in blue category with 82% scoring.

The Department also released Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for Swachhta in schools and started registration for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017-18 from 1st September, which coincides with the commencement of Swachhata Pakhwada for the Ministry. The registration for Swachh Vidyalaya Puraskar 2017-18 closes on 31st October and is open to government, government aided and private schools as well.

The process of selection of schools for this award is online. Grading was done on five areas Viz; water. Toilets, handwashing with soap, operations and maintenance and behaviour change and capacity building.