Two students hailing from Mizoram were found dead along a railway track in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Local people found the bodies of the students of Assam Down Town University near the railway track at Panikhaiti, outskirts of Guwahati.

The victims were identified as Lalhmangaihsanga and Lalmalsawma and they were studying two years diploma course in technician and physiotherapy at the university.

Police and local people believed that the boys might have struck to death by train.