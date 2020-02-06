Two swine flu cases detected in Manipur

NET Bureau

Amid the coronavirus scare, two cases of swine flu (H1N1) have been detected in Manipur, official sources said today.

The swine flu cases were detected after the State Health authority sent six samples to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for tests as a precautionary measure in the wake of the coronavirus scare.

However, none of the samples were tested positive for coronavirus. But two of the samples were tested positive for a mild form of swine flu, said State Health and Family Welfare Director Dr K Rajo.

Stating that this is not the first time swine flu cases have been detected in the State, Dr Rajo said a swine flu case was detected in Imphal East district in 2010 and the patient later recovered.

In 2015, five cases of swine flu were detected and three of the patients had died. Similarly, eight cases were detected in 2017 and one of the patients had died. Though no case was detected in 2018, three cases were detected in 2019 and one patient had died.

For swine flu, the State has a testing facility at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences here with adequate medicines in stock, he said, adding that of the two persons detected positive for swine flu, one had come from China, while the other one is a close associate of the former.

Meanwhile, precautionary measures against coronavirus have been taken at all entry and exit points, including the Imphal International Airport, since January 18 prior to the advisory issued by the Union Health Ministry on January 22, said Additional Director (Public Health) Dr L Arke Singh. The department has already formed rapid response teams to meet any eventualities, he added. Isolation wards have also been set up in the hospitals here.

Source: The Assam Tribune