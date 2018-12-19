Two Teachers Injured in West Bengal School Shootout

NET Bureau

At least two teachers were injured after firing inside a private school in West Bengal’s Cooch Behar on Wednesday.

The state police have launched an investigation into the matter.

According to sources, a group of miscreants sneered into the school and opened fire. All three teachers, including two teachers, were injured in the shoot-out. Majnu Hok and Monwar Hossain, the two teachers were injured in the incident. Another man was reported to have been injured.

According to sources, this attack was carried out due to the ruling party’s factional feud. Two teachers injured are known as Trinamool Congress supporter. All were taken to the local hospital for treatment.

Police have reached the spot to bring the situation under control. Investigations have begun in search of criminals. The Dinahata police station said the did not fire. The two teachers were injured in the fight between the two groups.

SOURCE: Kolkata 24*7

Image Credit: EENADU India