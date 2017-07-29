Two Women from Sikkim in ‘Captivity’ in Saudi Arabia

Families of two female employees working in Saudi Arabia, Peki Bhutia and Menuka Rai from Sikkim, have sought emergency help to rescue them.

“They have gone to Saudi through agent named Bala Saha of Mumbai and now they are getting physical torture every day and they are not allowing to talk with us. Their passport has been seized by agent of Saudi. They have to work for 17 hours a day which is very harmful for their health and kept in a small room without any contact with outside world. We don’t know what happen to them,” the family members said in a message to IGP Robin Hibu, IPS, Delhi .

“Though, I have informed the Joint Secretary of MEA, my batch mate for help and also our HELPING HANDS VOLUNTEERS in Oman, Qatar and Dubai to explore for informing Indian Embassy in their respective countries where they are working, also informed the families to file FIR in Sikkim immediately, and also sent the information to Sikkim Bhavan officials and NE Nodal Officer of Delhi Police at Delhi for immediate intervention,” Robin Hibu said in a Facebook post.

Hibu in his Facebook post also shared ‘actions one need to take during such situations’

-If you know any NE people working in Saudi Arab, inform them to inform Indian Embassy and Saudi Police immediately.

- Request them to go there in the given address to assist our ‘captive’ NE sisters.

- Also inform and mobilise Sikkim Leaders, Cm, Women NGOs, community organisations to put pressure for their safe release.