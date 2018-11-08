Two Years of Demonetisation

Meherin Hussain, NET Bureau

Two years before on November 8, 2016, the PM announced demonetisation for three reasons — to curb black money, weed out fake notes and proscribe terror funding. The BJP-led government continues to defend the move meant to “wipe out illegal money” while the Opposition terms the step as “ill-advised” and “Tughlaqi”.

On Thursday 8th november, the second anniversary of demonetisation, the Congress has declared to hold protests across the country and seek an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “ruining” and “wrecking” the country’s economy. The party suggested that the PM should well address the nation at 8 pm much like he did two years ago when he announced the noteban with no prior notice. The noteban exercise rendered 86 per cent of India’s old currencies of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 invalid.Calling demonetisation an exercise comparable to Delhi Sultan Muhammad bin Tughlaq’s ill-advised monetary reforms in the 14th century, Congress leader Manish Tewari said none of the objectives of note ban had materialised two years later. In fact, there is more cash in circulation today than there was in 2016,” he said at a press conference.

Whereas on the other hand on second anniversary of demonetisation, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday praised the note ban and said that it helped in formalisation of the economy that led to more revenue, more resources for the poor, better Infrastructure, and a better quality of life for India’s citizens. Jaitley said that the Government first targeted the black money outside India. “Asset holders were asked to bring this money back on payment of penal tax. Those who failed to do so are being prosecuted under the Black Money Act. Details of all accounts and assets abroad which have reached the Government, resulted in action against the violators,” Jaitley said.

The finance minister also said that Demonetisation compelled holders of cash to deposit the same in the banks. Jaitley further said that it was wrong to say that demonetisation failed because the entire cash money got deposited into banks. Confiscation of currency was not an objective of Demonetisation. Getting it into the formal economy and making the holders pay tax was the broader objective,” he said.