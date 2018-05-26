Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 26 May 2018

Northeast Today

U-18 Youth League: Shillong Lajong Beat Kerala Blasters to Lift Title

U-18 Youth League: Shillong Lajong Beat Kerala Blasters to Lift Title
May 26
22:03 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shillong Lajong FC won the U-18 Youth League National Championship after a 2-0 win over Kerala Blasters at the JN Stadium, Shillong on Saturday.

Shillong Lajong Juniors had a fantastic tournament as they are the only team to remain undefeated out of the 55 teams that participated and scored a total of 23 goals and conceding just three.

In today’s grand finale, the first goal was a result of an own goal by Kerela Blasters player, Lins P Poulose in the 3rd minute. Samuel Kynshi’s free kick near the corner was met by Lins who was aiming to clear the ball but led to an own goal.

The Lajong young guns were dominant throughout the game and had plenty of chances but went into the break with only one-goal advantage.

The Junior Reds started the second half all guns blazing and kept on pressing in front of goal and were creating immense pressure in the opponent’s half. Parvaj came very close to finding the net but his long-range shot hit the post and cleared to safety. Later, Kerala Blasters too had a great chance to equalise but the long-range effort hit the crossbar and fell back to Lajong’s possession.

As the game headed to full time, Kynsailang Khongsit made a darting run from the wing and after some beautiful passes, he found himself inside the box and beat the keeper to double the lead for Lajong in the 90+2 minute.

The referee eventually blew the final whistle awarding Shillong Lajong FC the full three points and were thus crowned the Champions of the U-18 Youth League 2017-18.

Tags
Shillong Lajong FCU-18 Youth League
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.