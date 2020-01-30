UDA to approach Court on developments in KHADC

NET Bureau

Former Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC), Teinwell Dkhar has informed that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) will not remain a mere spectator to the current developments in the Council and will approach the Court of law.

Dkhar while maintaining that the UDA still stands strong with 16 members intact on its side said, “We will have to take strong steps in the matter because we cannot remain silent when a minority rules over the majority in a democracy.”

“We preparing to file a case in the Court because we have no other option but to approach the Court of law to get justice in this matter,” he said while adding that the UDA wants a clear answer on the issue.

It may be noted that yesterday the Meghalaya High Court has ruled that the Governor of the state does not have any discretion to withhold appointment of Executive Members in the KHADC.

The order was passed by Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq after hearing a writ petition filed by KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM) Latiplang Kharkongor.

“A detailed analysis of the Rules of 1951 make it clear that the principles of the Cabinet system of the government are ingrained in its various provisions, especially rule 20, according to which, it is the prerogative of the duly elected CEM of the Council to choose the Deputy CEM and other members of the Executive Committee (EC) of the Council,” the Court noted.

