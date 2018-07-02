Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 02 Jul 2018

Northeast Today

Udit Gogoi from Assam to Represent Asia in ITF

Udit Gogoi from Assam to Represent Asia in ITF
July 02
17:38 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Udit Gogoi of Assam has been selected to represent Asia in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asian 14 and under Grand Slam Development Fund (GSDF) team to play junior tournaments in Europe for six weeks. He will also participate in a training camp and a series of five European 14 and under junior tournaments in July and August. This project is being financed by the Grand Slam Development Fund. He will leave for Europe on July 5.

The three-day training camp will be held from July 6 to 8 in Paris followed by six junior tournaments in France, Germany, Belgium and Czech Republic.

State tennis body secretary Ankush Dutta congratulated Udit for his achievement.

-The Assam Tribune

Tags
Asian Tennis Teamgsdfitf
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.