Udit Gogoi from Assam to Represent Asia in ITF

Udit Gogoi of Assam has been selected to represent Asia in the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Asian 14 and under Grand Slam Development Fund (GSDF) team to play junior tournaments in Europe for six weeks. He will also participate in a training camp and a series of five European 14 and under junior tournaments in July and August. This project is being financed by the Grand Slam Development Fund. He will leave for Europe on July 5.

The three-day training camp will be held from July 6 to 8 in Paris followed by six junior tournaments in France, Germany, Belgium and Czech Republic.

State tennis body secretary Ankush Dutta congratulated Udit for his achievement.

-The Assam Tribune