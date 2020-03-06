UK court rejects Nirav Modi’s bail plea in PNB fraud case for 5th time

A UK court has rejected fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea in Punjab National Bank (PNB) bank fraud case for the fifth time.

Nirav was remanded to custody till March 24, 2020, after he appeared before a UK court yesterday via video link from his London prison.

Nirav Modi, the prime accused in 2 billion Dollar PNB fraud, is currently lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London. He was arrested in March last year by Scotland Yard in connection with the case. His five-day extradition trial is due to begin on May 11.

Source: News On Air