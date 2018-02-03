UK Keen to Collaborate in India’s Northeast: Diplomat

The United Kingdom is keen to collaborate in the North Eastern and Eastern parts of India in areas such as ICT, Life Sciences and food and beverages, a diplomat has said.

“We are keen to strengthen economic relationship in the region and we are looking at areas where we can do more together,” British Deputy High Commissioner in Kolkata Bruce Bucknell said at a round table discussion in Guwahati on Friday.

United Kingdom is the third largest investor in India with an inflow of investments to the tune of USD 23 billion but most of them are in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, service and energy sectors concentrated in the Western part of the country.

“We are keen to strengthen economic ties in the North East as it is projected as an organic hub and as a corridor for the Act East policy,” Bucknell added.

The new areas of focus in the region would be on Information and Communications Technology (ICT), Life Science products and food and beverage, he said.

“Primarily, we want to cooperate and collaborate and the Ease of Doing Business in the country has brought hope that Britain’s economic ties with India, particularly in new areas, can be further strengthened,” he added.

On Brexit, Bucknell said that the United Kingdom was going through a transition period but “we are clear on the issue of trading that suits our economy”.

