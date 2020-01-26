Ukhrul: Fire kills toddler in Dungrei

NET Bureau

A fire accident which took place at a private residence on Saturday evening at around 7:45 killed a toddler in Dungrei Sasgaitang Hungpung, Ukhrul district. Four rooms were completely gutted by the fire.

The toddler is around 2-year-old, identified as Ningshirin Kasomhung, daughter of Alexander Kasomhung. The private residence belongs to the Alexander’s family.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Firefighters rushed to the spot to douse the fire, informed SO, Fire Brigade, Ukhrul.

According to an unconfirmed report, the fire seems to have caused by a burning candle in the bedroom. There was no electricity during the time of the incident.

It is reported that the toddler was sleeping in the bedroom while the rest of the family were in the kitchen having dinner.

The body of the baby has been taken to the district hospital for post mortem.

Source: Imphal Free Press