ULFA-I Cadre Arrested in Assam

One United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-Independent) cadre was arrested in Dillighat on Saturday by Dangri Kumar Army Camp of Dao Division.

One pistol, six live rounds and thirteen extortion letters were recovered from him, according to an official statement.

Following a tip off, army along with the police conducted a search operation in the outskirts of the village during which the cadre was apprehended.

The ULFA-I cadre, identified as Abhay Deka, was involved in the Dillighat firing incident in November 2015.

