Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 26 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

ULFA-I Frees Assam BJP Leader’s Son

ULFA-I Frees Assam BJP Leader’s Son
December 25
20:05 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Ten days after his abduction, Arunabh Phukan, the son of BJP leader Dilip Phukan, was released by the anti-talk faction of ULFA (ULFA-Independent) on Monday. The faction said it had suspected him to be a spy working for the security forces.

A group of armed cadres had abducted Arunabh Phukan from Jairampur along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border on December 15 last. Some reports said the ULFA faction had demanded Rs 2 crore for his release.

On Monday, the faction released Arunabh Phukan in Jairampur where he was received by his family members. After the release, Arunabh said he was kept well and had not been tortured.

“I am thankful to the Ulfa faction for the release of my son. There was no ransom demand and they have released him without any ransom or any precondition,” said Dilip Phukan, also a businessman in Assam.

The Ulfa faction’s commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah on Monday told some television channels in Assam that they had taken Arunabh for questioning as they suspected that he was working as a spy for the security forces.

“After questioning, we found that he is innocent and we released him. He is ‘my dear’ boy and there is no question of taking any ransom for his release,” Baruah said.

The Assam Police had intensified operations along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border since the past few days along with the Arunachal Pradesh Police. It was suspected that the abductors had taken Arunabh Phukan to Myanmar after crossing the international border.

-IANS

Tags
Arunabh PhukanAssam BJP LeaderULFA-I
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.