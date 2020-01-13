ULFA (I) & KLO should also come forward for negotiations: Minister Pramila Rani Brahma

NET Bureau

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has welcomed the Centre’s move to bring the armed revolutionary faction of NDFB (S) — National Democratic Front of Bodoland (Saoraigwra) — to the mainstream, and hoped that the decades-long insurgency problem will come to an end. The influential students’ organization has also appealed to the Government to give proper justice to the NDFB(S) and stressed on the need to find a lasting solution the political issues of the Bodos.

The NDFB (Saoraigwra) faction has returned home from foreign soil for peace talks with the Government of India.

Meanwhile, also welcoming the peace initiative, State Social Welfare Minister Pramila Rani Brahma has urged “the anti-talk faction of the ULFA (Independent) and the KLO to come forward for peace parleys with the Government of India like the NDFB (S).”

ABSU general secretary Lawrence Islary talking to reporters at Bodofa House, Bagansali here on Sunday, said: “The initiative by the Government of India to bring the armed revolutionary faction of the NDFB(S) to the mainstream is a welcome step to give peace a chance for the entire State and the country as well.”

Stating that “the ABSU welcomes this step”, Islary added, “It will bring sustainable peace in the region.”

Meanwhile, senior leader of the BPF (Bodoland People’s Front), MLA from No-30 East Kokrajhar LAC and Minister Pramila Rani Brahma said, “The move of the Government of India will help in resolving the long-pending issues of NDFB (S). It will also usher in faster development in our society.”

Lauding BTC Chief Hagrama Mohilary for his initiative to bring the anti-talk faction of NDFB led by B. Saoraigwra to the negotiation table, the Minister said, “This praiseworthy effort will restore total peace and normalcy.

Source: The Sentinel