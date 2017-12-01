ULFA-I Militant Killed in Assam Encounter

A hardcore ULFA(I) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Udalguri district on Friday, a defence spokesman said.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of the Red Horns Division and police cordoned off a house in Khoirabari village of the district, where five militants had taken shelter, the spokesman said.

The inmates of the house were held captive by the militants and one militant, identified as Rajen Deka, was killed in the encounter that followed, the spokesperson said, adding, Deka was the leader of the militant group.

The other four militants fled and the security forces rescued the members of the family who were held captive. Deka had joined the militant group about 15 years ago and he was a self-styled area commander of the outfit for Udalguri and Darrang districts.

An AK-47 rifle, a foreign made pistol, large quantity of ammunition, mobile phones and currency were found near the militant’s body, the spokesman added.

-PTI