Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Fri, 01 Dec 2017

Northeast Today

ULFA-I Militant Killed in Assam Encounter

ULFA-I Militant Killed in Assam Encounter
December 01
17:09 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

A hardcore ULFA(I) militant was killed in an encounter with security forces in Assam’s Udalguri district on Friday, a defence spokesman said.

Acting on a tip-off, troops of the Red Horns Division and police cordoned off a house in Khoirabari village of the district, where five militants had taken shelter, the spokesman said.

The inmates of the house were held captive by the militants and one militant, identified as Rajen Deka, was killed in the encounter that followed, the spokesperson said, adding, Deka was the leader of the militant group.

The other four militants fled and the security forces rescued the members of the family who were held captive. Deka had joined the militant group about 15 years ago and he was a self-styled area commander of the outfit for Udalguri and Darrang districts.

An AK-47 rifle, a foreign made pistol, large quantity of ammunition, mobile phones and currency were found near the militant’s body, the spokesman added.

-PTI

Tags
Assam EncounterULFA-I
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.