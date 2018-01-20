Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 20 Jan 2018

Northeast Today

ULFA-I, Paresh Baruah Outdated Now: Ex-Home Secretary GK Pillai

January 20
11:13 2018
Insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Asom (Independent) and its leader Paresh Baruah were ‘outdated’ now, said former Union Home Secretary GK Pillai who had been negotiator between the pro-talks faction of the ULFA and the Centre.

The ULFA(I) is carrying out certain activities with the support of NSCN (K) in upper Assam but thous would bear no fruit, Pillai said.

“The ULFA(I) and its commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah were outdated and he is running the group in the name of revolution by using some youths of the region with a misguided concept,” the former union home secretary said.

Pillai, who came to Assam to attend the All Bodo Student Union’s Golden Jubilee celebrations at Batachipur in Dhekiajuli district, was talking to mediapersons on Thursday. He had been the mediator for several rounds of negotiation between ULFA pro-talk faction and the central government and met their leaders in jail.

The Paresh Baruah led faction was named ULFA (Independent) in April 2013. To a query on Pakistan, Pillai said the neighbouring country’s intention is to create disturbance in India. He also suggested that the government set up border outposts on the Sino-India border areas.

-PTI

GK PillaiParesh BaruahULFA-I
