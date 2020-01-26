Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 26 Jan 2020

Northeast Today

ULFA-I suspected to be responsible behind serial explosions in Upper Assam: Assam Police

ULFA-I suspected to be responsible behind serial explosions in Upper Assam: Assam Police
January 26
12:24 2020
NET Bureau

Amid elaborate security measures taken up ahead 71st Republic Day, a fiery explosion has been reported at around 8 am this morning on a pavement near Tippling – Duliajan Railway Road.

Upper Assam’s DIG Prashant Kumar Bhuyan, who was present at the scene, suspected it as a low-power IED Blast.

Speaking to the media, DIG is suspecting rebel outfit ULFA-I responsible behind the blast incidents.

Meanwhile, senior police officials, oil security forces and CISF officials rushed to the spot for inspection.

The investigating police team has continued to investigate the matter by collecting samples from the blast spot.

It may be mentioned that the first blast took place at Teok Haat in Sonari under Charaideo District, the second blast took place near Duliajan Police Station, the third blast took place at Marwari patty near Gurudwara in Dibrugarh, the fourth blast near Circuit House in Graham Bazaar in Dibrugarh and fifth Doomdooma near 8 no bridge in Tinsukia District.

Source: The Sentinel

