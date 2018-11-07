ULFA (I) C-in-C Paresh Baruah Dead, Claims News Report

NET Bureau

The Indian Intelligence agencies have claimed that the self-styled commander-in-chief of United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I), Paresh Baruah is dead.

According to an exclusive report in the online news magazine, Look East, Intelligence agencies have picked up ‘inputs’ about Paresh Baruah succumbing to grievous injuries in a road accident along China-Myanmar border. The report further stated the Intelligence agencies ‘are trying’ to confirm the ‘inputs’.

The report, however, said that the ULFA-I could not be immediately reached to confirm the news.

The news report, however, claimed that Intelligence officials were tight-lipped over the whole matter, claimed that reliable sources had ‘picked up’ information about Paresh Baruah’s accident about a week ago through SIGINT (Signal Intelligence) sources which were corroborated by HUMINT (human intelligence) sources. Intelligence reports, according to the news report have inputs that the self-styled C-in-C of ULFA-I had fractured several ribs and a leg in the road accident.

Though the exact spot of the accident is not known but is said to be around Ruili on the Sino-Burmese border, the report claimed.

The report further quoted a senior intelligence official who refused to be named as saying that the accident is ‘confirmed’, but the intelligence agencies are cross-checking that Paresh Baruah has succumbed to his injuries.

The report further stated that the ULFA-I C-in-C has been frequenting Ruili since fleeing Bangladesh around nine years ago.

India has been asking Chinese government to hand him over, but China has always denied his presence in their territory.

Meanwhile, Assam Police and Assam Rifles sources have neither denied nor confirmed about the accident.

On the other hand, senior ULFA sources have admitted that their military wing chief Paresh Barua had met with an accident “some time ago”.

But they told LOOKEAST that Barua has been recovering and the rumour about his death ‘does not appear to be true.’

“He indeed suffered multiple fractures on several ribs and on his leg,” one ULFA source said.

One surrendered ULFA leader said Paresh Barua called up his cousin Anup Chetia (@Golap Barua) last Saturday though he clarified that Chetia did not respond to the call.

“So they could not speak but Chetia is unwilling to believe the story of his death” — the surrendered leader believed to be close to Chetia said.

The ULFA has not yet put out an official statement so far.

Neither has Paresh Barua, who is quick to call journalists, reacted so far. It would be surely difficult for the rebel chieftain to use his phone freely to call up media persons only in two eventualities — if he has succumbed to his injuries or if he is undergoing treatment in China.

The Chinese will not allow him to call freely, lest he betrays his location and that is intercepted by Indian SIGINT agencies. India recently pitched for Barua’s handover to the Chinese who denied his presence in their territory.

SOURCE: Northeast Now & Lookeast