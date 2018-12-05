Uma Bharti Not To Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

NET Bureau

Senior BJP leader and one of the most prominent faces of the Ram Mandir movement, Uma Bharti, announced that she will not be contesting the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and concentrate on the Ram temple and the cleanliness of Ganga river for the next one-and-half years instead.

The announcement by the union minister for drinking and sanitation water resources on Tuesday, comes at a time when Hindu organizations are drumming up the demand for a legislative solution to the Ram temple issue and lends credence to the speculation that it will serve as a major plank for the BJP for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Uma Bharti had already announced her decision earlier this year, but had, at the time, cited health reasons.

Interacting with the media, Bharti said, “From January 15, 2019, I will go on a Ganga Yatra for one-and-a-half years, after taking permission from BJP national president , Amit Shah. I will spend the time on the banks of the Ganga. I will also work for Ram temple, which is an issue of faith and belief.”

She said that there was no need for protests and agitation as ‘the solution will emerge with the consensus of all parties.”

Uma Bharti said her not contesting the election didn’t mean that she was retiring from the politics.

“I will continue to work for the BJP till my last breath and participate in the campaigns,” Uma Bharti said.

MP Congress spokesperson Shobha Oza said, “People are disillusioned with the promises of the BJP government. Its leaders have realized that and are therefore making lame excuses for not contesting the election.As far as the Ram temple is concerned, BJP has been contesting elections on this issue for the past so many years and have come back with the same this time too. People are not going to believe them.”

