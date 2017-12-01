UNC Bars Gaikhangam in Naga Areas of Manipur

The United Naga Council (UNC) has announced to boycott Congress party leader Gaikhangam who is also former Deputy Chief Minister and also former Home Minister of Manipur in “Naga areas” with immediate effect.

Gaikhangam represents the Nungba assembly constituency and elected from the Congress ticket.

The UNC said it took this decision on Thursday as “Gaikhangam in his cheap endeavour to become the Chief Minister of Manipur” has campaigned so much against the Naga political issue “although he hails from the Naga community.” According to the Naga body, Gaikhangam will not be allowed by the Naga people to “step into the Naga areas with immediate effect.” The UNC further said that no Naga individual, Naga organization or church should give “any platform” to Gaikhangam in “Naga areas.”

The UNC warned that “If any unfortunate incident arises because of invitation extended to Gaikhangam in Naga areas then those individuals and organizations behind the events and Gaikhangam himself should take full responsibility for the untoward incidents”.

According to the UNC, the former Deputy Chief Minister has “crossed the limits in working against the Naga interest”. The UNC said that “everybody knows Gaikhangam is working hard to become the Chief Minister by resorting to Naga bashing.” The UNC then recalled the May 6, 2010 Mao Gate incident where “two students were killed and scores injured in the security force firing” while barring NSCN-IM General Secretary Th Muivah from going to his native village.

“Gaikhangam was the Home Minister of Manipur when the Mao Gate incident happened,” said the UNC.

