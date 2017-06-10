UNC Demands Time Frame for ‘Tripartite Talks’

With just 10 days to go for the lapse of the one month’s time period within which ‘tripartite talks’ on the district creation issue was agreed upon to be held at the political level by the involving parties, the United Naga Council (UNC) on Friday asserted that there should be a ‘time frame or time bound’ for the government to resolve the issue.

Talking to NNN, UNC leaders said, “We cannot go on holding the tripartite talks without addressing the issue”. The UNC leaders also asserted that “if the tripartite talks are not going to address the issue we are all ready and all prepared to defend our lands by any means.” They said that this decision has been taken. The UNC leaders further stated that they are closely monitoring the trend, and that, “we will oppose anything that hurts the sentiment of the Naga people.”

On May 19, the representatives of the Manipur Government, the Central Government and the UNC had agreed upon to hold ‘tripartite talks’ on the district creation issue at the political level within a month’s time. According to this agreement, the time lapses on June 19. However, so far the date for the next tripartite talks is yet to be decided.

“Whatever may be the reason the next tripartite talks should be held at the political level by June 19,” the UNC stated. The UNC also stated that “since the new government of Manipur under the leadership of N Biren Singh and the Narendra Modi government at the Centre had assured us to redress the problems created by the communal Ibobi Singh government we are fervently waiting for the justice.”

In the last ‘tripartite talks’ held on May 19 in Senapati headquarters involving the United Naga Council (UNC), the Government of India and the State Government of Manipur, it was reaffirmed the “focal point No 1 of agreement arrived at in the tripartite talks on March 19, 2017” which states, “The grievances of the United Naga Council which led to the imposition of the economic blockade by them was recognized as there was non-adherence to the four Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and the Government of India’s assurance on the matter. The Government of Manipur agrees to start consultation with all stakeholders to redress the same”.

In that ‘tripartite talks’, the United Naga Council (UNC) had demanded from the State Government of Manipur representatives to put “in abeyance” regarding the new district creation order. The UNC team had insisted that no visible administrative works other than the developmental works should be taken up in those areas which fall under the new districts till such time the issue is resolved through dialogue. However, there was reservation from the State Government of Manipur representatives.

Meanwhile, the UNC continues to work for the issue including holding series of meetings. According to the UNC leaders, the position and the stand of the Naga people on their land issue remain the same. “We find dignity in defending and protecting our lands,” stated the UNC leaders.

-Newmai News Network