UNC Demands Withdrawal of Security Forces from Chandel, Khoupam

The United Naga Council (UNC) on Thursday alleged that the activities of Manipur police commandos and the Para-military force/Army personnel are spoiling the festive mood by “disturbing the peace atmosphere in Chandel and Khoupum areas” of the people.

According to the UNC, frisking and other activities of the security force personnel have created an “alarming situation in these Naga areas.” The UNC further alleged that the security forces have “failed to respect the religious sentiment.”

The Naga body has therefore demanded immediate withdrawal of the security forces from the “peaceful Naga areas.” The UNC said that it will take up its own course of measures if the security forces do not pay heed to its “demand” to withdraw from Chandel and Khoupum areas.

The UNC also demanded that the Assam Rifles vacate from the compound of Kaimai Baptist Church in Tousem sub division of Tamenglong district.

It can be mentioned here that last week, the Kaimai Village Authority had “expressed concern over the construction of barracks by 13 and 23 Assam Rifles on the compound of Kaimai Baptist Church” (as reported in the media). On Thursday, the UNC demanded that the Assam Rifles vacate the church compound in the interest of the people.

